Italy’s Intesa lifts 2021 profit outlook after strong quarter By Reuters

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo (OTC:) on Wednesday strengthened its full-year profit outlook after third-quarter earnings beat market expectations helped by lower than forecast loan losses.

Intesa’s earnings confirmed the encouraging picture for the sector painted by rivals such as France’s BNP Paribas (OTC:), Spain’s or Britain’s Lloyds (LON:) – whose results were also boosted by either shrinking provisions or the release of cash set aside against COVID-driven loan losses.

Net profit at Intesa came in at 983 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the July-September period, well above an analyst consensus of 850 million euros compiled by Reuters.

It now expects a 2021 profit of above 4 billion euros. The figure was Intesa’s previous full-year target which it reached in the first nine months.

Revenues totalled 5.09 billion euros, above the expected 4.93 billion euros, thanks mostly to a strong trading performance.

Income from the lending business was little changed quarter-on-quarter, while falling 6.1% from a year ago due to negative interest rates, compounded by intense competition and slowing credit growth in Italy.

Net fees, on the other hand, rose 8.3% year-on-year thanks to robust commercial banking and asset management activity in the post-lockdown months, while easing 1.9% from the second quarter.

Provisions against loan losses fell a larger-than-expected 44% from July-September 2020, when the bank put aside nearly 1 billion euros to prepare for future damage on its loan book from COVID-19.

Shares were little changed after the results and were down 0.3% by 1255 GMT, compared with a flat Italy banking index.

($1 = 0.8632 euros)