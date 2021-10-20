Italy’s Falck Renewables top investor agrees to sell stake to IIF

Article content

MILAN — Falck Renewables’ main shareholder agreed to sell its controlling stake in the Italian energy group to Infrastructure Investment Fund (IIF), the company said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, IIF, which is advised by JP Morgan Investment Management, will pay 8.81 euros ($10) per share to buy a 60% stake in Falck Renewables, the statement said.

The price offers a premium of 29.2% to the three-month weighted average share price, it added.

Shares in Falck Renewables closed at 7.64 euros on the Milan bourse on Tuesday. Shares were up 14.1% at 8.73 euros in early trade.