Italy’s Falck family sells green energy firm to JPMorgan fund

MILAN — Italy's Falck family of industrial magnates will receive 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) from the sale of its controlling stake in Falck Renewables to a JPMorgan-advised infrastructure fund, the company said on Wednesday. The Falcks, who built their fortune in steel over the last century before switching to renewables in the late 1990s, are selling due to the investments and know-how needed for a "big pipeline" of projects, a person close to the deal said. Under the agreement, Infrastructure Investment Fund (IIF), which is advised by JPMorgan Investment Management but has an independent board, will pay 8.81 euros ($10) per share to buy a 60% stake in Falck Renewables, the statement said.

IIF will then launch a mandatory buyout offer at the same price, which broker Equita said showed that interest for renewables was "very strong" even after large investments in the sector in recent years, leading to a "significant M&A premium." IIF is paying a premium of 29.2% to the three-month weighted average price of the stock. Shares in Falck Renewables jumped 14% to 8.705 euros in mid-morning trading in Milan on Wednesday. The accord drove shares in rival ERG up 6.3%. The transaction gives Falck Renewables an enterprise value of around 3.4 billion euros based on Reuters calculations, taking into account net debt worth 812 million euros at June 30. Joining forces with a new strategic partner "allows Falck Renewables SpA to fully capitalize on the investment opportunities arising in the renewable energy sector and to position itself as a key player in today's highly active markets," the clean energy group said.