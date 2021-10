Article content

Italy’s government and UniCredit have called off negotiations over the sale of ailing Banca Monte dei Paschi(MPS), the Italian lender and Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a joint statement on Sunday.

“Despite the effort from both sides, negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of a defined perimeter of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will no longer continue,” the statement said. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)