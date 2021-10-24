Italy, UniCredit talks on Monte Paschi purchase collapse By Reuters

(Reuters) – Italy’s government and UniCredit have called off negotiations over the sale of ailing Banca Monte dei Paschi(MPS), the Italian lender and Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a joint statement on Sunday.
“Despite the effort from both sides, negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of a defined perimeter of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will no longer continue,” the statement said.
