Italy pushes for extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan -media

ROME — Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is working to organize a summit of the Group of 20 major economies on the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover at the weekend, newspapers La Repubblica and Il Messaggero said on Thursday. Read More