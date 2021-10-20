Italy Plans to Boost Spending by $27.5 Billion in 2022 Budget

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Italy’s government plans to boost spending by 23.6 billion euros ($27.5 billion) next year, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s cabinet on Tuesday afternoon approved an outline of the upcoming budget law, which will now be submitted to the European Commission. The full law must be approved by the Parliament by the end of the year.

The plan includes around 6 billion euros to reform the tax system, which should cut income taxes and reduce labor costs. This comes on top of the 2 billion euros which have already been allotted for this.