Italy moves to cut taxes, reduce energy bills in budget – sources

Article content ROME — Italy plans to set aside at least 8 billion euros for tax cuts ($9.33 billion) in its 2022 budget and to spend another 1 billion to reduce household energy bills, two political sources said. To help boost the country’s chronically weak economic growth, the government wants to reduce the so-called tax wedge, the difference between the salary an employer pays and what a worker takes home, which is particularly high in Italy. This would be structured so that employees, rather than firms, reap most of the benefit, the sources said.

Article content The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimates that in 2020 the average single worker in Italy lost 46% of his gross salary in taxes and social contributions, the fifth-highest ratio out of a group of 37 advanced nations. Mario Draghi’s government, which took office in February, is expected to unveil its first draft budget on Tuesday, outlining almost 23 billion euros of expansionary measures. These are aimed at boosting growth next year to 4.7% from 4.2% under an unchanged policy scenario, the Treasury said last month. The budget is likely to earmark 1 billion euros to temper increases in gas and electricity prices for consumers in the face of surging global energy costs, one of the sources said.