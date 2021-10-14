Italy considering extending bank merger incentives to mid-2022 – sources

Article content ROME — Italy’s Treasury is considering extending by six months tax breaks for corporate mergers it first introduced to entice a buyer for troubled state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), two sources close to the matter said. The scheme applies to all companies, but it benefits mostly banks and is a key plank of an incentive package the Treasury has tabled to sell MPS to stronger rival UniCredit. The extension would give UniCredit more time to approve the purchase of “selected parts” of MPS it has been discussing with the Treasury since early August.

Article content In their current form, the tax breaks Rome introduced with the 2021 budget allow banks to pay a fee to turn into tax credits so-called deferred tax assets (DTAs) stemming from past losses in the case of merger deals approved by directors or shareholders by Dec. 31, 2021. The Treasury is now considering extending that deadline to June 30, 2022, the sources said. UniCredit and MPS are still negotiating the terms of their deal. While a preliminary accord is expected in the coming weeks, according to several people close to the negotiations, the formal approval that unlocks the incentives would require longer. UniCredit and MPS both declined to comment. Italy’s tax agency in September clarified the scheme can be tapped for multiple, separate merger deals, which bankers said potentially opened the door to three-way mergers were the incentives to be extended.