Italy and UniCredit close to ending talks over MPS sale-sources

Table of Contents Article content

Article content

Article content

Article content Article content LONDON — Italy’s government and UniCredit are preparing to call off negotiations over the sale of ailing bank Monte dei Paschi (MPS) after efforts to reach an agreement over a costly recapitalisation plan failed, two sources told Reuters. The decision would complicate efforts by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government to meet a mid-2022 deadline agreed with European Union authorities to re-privatize the bank Rome rescued in 2017. Italy has long seen a merger with a stronger peer as the best solution for the Tuscan bank, which has plans to raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in capital next year.

Article content But the sources said the terms of a potential sale agreed by UniCredit and Italy’s Treasury when they entered exclusive negotiations on July 29 have made the merger plan too costly an alternative to a stand-alone recapitalisation. A recapitalisation package worth more than 7 billion euros had appeared “too punitive” for Italian taxpayers after they spent 5.4 billion euros to salvage the bank four years ago, according to one of the sources. Rome will now have to gain clearance from Brussels to pump more money into Monte dei Paschi without a plan in hand to cut the state’s 64% stake. It will also have to negotiate a new agreement with European authorities over the exit. UniCredit, Italy’s No. 2 lender, and the Treasury declined to comment.

Article content UniCredit had started discussing a possible purchase of MPS under previous CEO Jean Pierre Mustier. But his successor, Andrea Orcel, who took over in April, raised the bar, targeting a deal for only the most profitable parts of the bank. UniCredit had said it wanted only MPS’ branches in wealthier northern and central regions, and would not take any soured or risky loans or risks stemming from mismanagement. EVALUATION GAP After concluding its due diligence analysis in September, UniCredit presented the Treasury with detailed demands based on the July terms earlier this month. It aimed to reach a decision before an Oct. 27 board meeting to approve quarterly results. The sources said the parties had found it impossible to bridge the gap in their evaluations of MPS’ recapitalisation needs, a difference that one person put at 2.5 billion euros.