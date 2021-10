Italian fashion group OTB joins LVMH-led blockchain platform By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women’s ready-to-wear collection for Viktor & Rolf fashion house during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo



MILAN (Reuters) – Italian fashion group OTB has joined a consortium formed by luxury goods heavyweights LVMH, Prada (OTC:) and Richemont-owned Cartier that uses blockchain technology to trace the origin of high-end products to fight counterfeiting.

The platform, dubbed Aura, will allow consumers to follow a product life cycle by accessing a sort of digital database storing information in a way that it cannot be changed, tampered with or hacked.

The initiative, launched in April and a rare case of collaboration between rival brands, is aimed at improving transparency about where and how luxury goods are made, and also provide owners with certificates of authenticity.

OTB – which stands for Only The Brave – owns brands including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf and acquired Jil Sander in March.