Italian fashion group OTB joins LVMH-led blockchain platform By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women’s ready-to-wear collection for Viktor & Rolf fashion house during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian fashion group OTB has joined a consortium formed by luxury goods heavyweights LVMH, Prada (OTC:) and Richemont-owned Cartier that uses blockchain technology to trace the origin of high-end products to fight counterfeiting.

The platform, dubbed Aura, will allow consumers to follow a product life cycle by accessing a sort of digital database storing information in a way that it cannot be changed, tampered with or hacked.

The initiative, launched in April and a rare case of collaboration between rival brands, is aimed at improving transparency about where and how luxury goods are made, and also provide owners with certificates of authenticity.

OTB – which stands for Only The Brave – owns brands including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf and acquired Jil Sander in March.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR