Italian fashion group OTB joins LVMH-led blockchain platform By Reuters

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian fashion group OTB has joined a consortium formed by luxury goods heavyweights LVMH, Prada (OTC:) and Richemont-owned Cartier that uses blockchain technology to trace the origin of high-end products to fight counterfeiting.
The platform, dubbed Aura, will allow consumers to follow a product life cycle by accessing a sort of digital database storing information in a way that it cannot be changed, tampered with or hacked.
The initiative, launched in April and a rare case of collaboration between rival brands, is aimed at improving transparency about where and how luxury goods are made, and also provide owners with certificates of authenticity.
OTB – which stands for Only The Brave – owns brands including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf and acquired Jil Sander in March.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.