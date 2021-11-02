Italian cosmetics firm Intercos jumps 15% on market debut

Article content

MILAN — Shares in Italian beauty products manufacturer Intercos rose more than 15% on its market debut on Tuesday, after Milan’s biggest IPO of the year so far.

The contract cosmetics maker had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 12.50 euros per share, in the lower part of an initial range of 12.0 to 14.5 euros per share, valuing the company at 1.197 billion euros.

By 0908 GMT, the stock was up 14.2% at 14.3 euros, outperforming a roughly flat MIlan All-Share index.

“Going to the market was important for us, both to have a certain standing and to allow capital to circulate,” founder Dario Ferrari, who will maintain control of the company with just over 40% of shares and nearly 58% of the voting rights, said at the launch. “We will keep control of the company and can work serenely, and if we need money, we will ask for it.”