It Was All Black Everything At The 2021 Met Gala And The Celebrities Couldn’t Get Enough Of It

Roommates, every year there is a set theme for the Met Gala and this year it was all about celebrating the history of American fashion—but many celebrities chose a certain color to express their vision. It seemed that “all black everything” was the theme of the evening, as many of the A-list celebs in attendance at the Met Gala opted for the color and the result was definitely fashionable.

On the surface, black may not be the most exciting color, but if you are truly one of the fashionable ones like the celebrities who attended the Met Gala, then you can turn a drab color into a complete fashion moment with little effort. Sure, there were some bright colors that stood out on the red carpet, but it was easy to see that black was winning the entire night!

From A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Erykah Badu to couples such as Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen along with Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, all black ensembles were front and center. They weren’t alone, as Justin Bieber, Lil Baby and Swizz Beatz also followed the memo wearing the color of the night.

