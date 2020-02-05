It is reported that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom plan a spring wedding

After postponing their wedding in December, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom now plan an April 2020 ceremony, according to a new report. And, insider information states that the couple will have a local wedding party and a destination wedding party.

Perry and Bloom ended up changing the date of their wedding "because of the location they want,quot; and not because there is a problem in the relationship, he says We weekly. The insider's information says that the couple is "beyond love,quot;

In addition to becoming a husband and wife, the source states that Perry and Bloom are also ready to start a family. "Katy wants to have her first child shortly after getting married," the source said. This echoes previous statements from other sources that revealed that Perry "wants a child as soon as possible," and having a baby is something that Perry and Bloom "have talked a lot about."

The 43-year-old British actor and the 35-year-old Grammy winner met in January 2016 at a party after the Golden Globes at Sunset Tower. And, eyewitnesses said that the duo "had a total dance,quot;, which was the best part of the night.

Perry and Bloom dated for a year, but they took a break in February 2017 before rekindling their romance in January 2018. Bloom proposed marriage to Perry on Valentine's Day in 2019. A source claims that the couple resolved "all his problems "and he had,quot; really fluid communication about what each of them wants. "

Both Perry and Bloom have talked about the importance of working and laying the groundwork for their relationship. Both had married before, and for the singer it was important that she did not make the same mistakes.

Katy Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 before dating John Mayer for a couple of years. Orlando Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr, but they separated in 2013. They share a nine-year-old son named Flynn.

Last month, Perry talked about Bloom in an Instagram birthday post. the Roar The singer shared two photos of Bloom in the pyramids of Egypt, and wrote in the legend: "Many people wonder how the pyramids were built … but I, I am constantly amazed and wonder how a love / class / compassion! supportive / talented / deeply spiritual / I mentioned incredibly good-looking / James Bond of a human being can really exist in the flesh! "



