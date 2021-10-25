IT, FMCG stocks drag Indian shares down; ICICI Bank hits record high

Article content BENGALURU — Indian shares fell on Monday, dragged by information technology and consumer stocks, while strong earnings from private sector lender ICICI Bank drove a key banking index to a record high. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.3% at 18,059 by 0505 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.3% to 60,617.93. Shares of ICICI Bank rose 14.2% to an all-time high and helped the Nifty bank index reach a fresh peak, after the lender posted an about 25% surge in quarterly profit on Saturday.

Article content The bank index rose 1.9%, while the fast moving consumer goods index and the IT sub-index fell 1.1% and 2%, respectively. “For FMCG companies, the rural growth which was strong is slowly tapering and there are high input costs. Going forward, we might see a muted top-line with lower margins,” said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets in Mumbai, adding valuation concerns were pulling down IT stocks. The Nifty mid-cap index was down 2.6%, while the small-cap index dropped 3%. Analysts said the fall in small- and mid-cap stocks indicated retreating flows from retail investors after getting caught in a correction last week. The Nifty mid- and small-cap indexes fell more than 4% and 5%, respectively, last week.