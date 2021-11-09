Issa Rae Hair Moments On Insecure

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Girl, put your records on! These looks from Issa are gonna make you weep.

The fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s hit show Insecure is here, my friends, and of course this truth is bringing out a ton of mixed feelings.


HBO / Via giphy.com

After all, it’s another season of Insecure! And we’ve waited much too long for it to come back. On the other hand, it’s the final season of Insecure which means our lives will be filled with a lot less Issa and her hilarious bathroom gas-ups.

Worse, Season 5 means saying goodbye to the ongoing treasure trove of hair inspo that the series has provided us throughout the years.

In honor of the show’s ending, I’ve put together a round-up of Issa’s best hairstyles throughout the previous seasons for you to copy for your upcoming protective and out-on-the-town looks.

1.

The Beloved Scarf-And-Bang Tuck (Season 3, Episode 4)


HBO / Via giphy.com

Classic, simple, and the ultimate protective style.

2.

The Faux-Hawk (Season 3, Episode 5)


HBO / Via giphy.com

Perfect for beating summer heat and bringing the ultimate edge to any shindig. 

3.

A Crown Fit For A Queen (Season 3, Episode 8)


HBO / Via giphy.com

Despite all that was going on with Issa in this episode, she slayed this look with a golden protective style. 

4.

Layed Back — Literally (Season 3, Episode 4)


HBO / Via giphy.com

In the episode, Issa and Nathan go on a hot dip in a swimming pool. Despite the humidity and water splashes, Issa’s hair remains laid and cute. PROOF: this is a look that lasts. 

5.

Partial Braid Back And Flowing Pony (Season 4, Episode 6)


HBO / Via giphy.com

Issa’s skyrocketing career wasn’t the only thing to gas up in this episode. Not only were her braids perfectly taken back but her curls were also popping!

6.

Two’s A Tie (Season 4, Episode 2)


HBO / Via giphy.com

Issa never lets us down with her hair in Insecure but these tied-down braided pigtail braids are the ultimate inspiration. 

7.

The Rapunzel (Season 1, Episode 7)


HBO / Via giphy.com

This fairy tale look was oddly complimentary for the episode that featured a storyline with Issa’s lies finally catching up to her and her relationship falling apart.

8.

Short And Sporty (Season 1, Episode 1)


HBO / Via giphy.com

These early days Issa look was the one that made us fall in love. It comes straight from season 1 when Issa was a whole lot more awkward and insecure and even despite the fact that she was sporting a cute crop.

9.

The Space Queen Lewk (Season 4, Episode 10)


HBO / Via giphy.com

With its two buns, this take on space buns elevated the look to literally a whole new galaxy. 

10.

Lowbun Happy (Season 4, Episode 8)


HBO / Via giphy.com

(Low-bun like Low-key, get it?)

11.

Functional For Funky (Season 4, Episode 6)


HBO / Via giphy.com

In this memorable episode called “Lowkey Done,” Issa seemed to take her life into her own hands and starts by getting down and dirty with her apartment. The look she served while scrubbing her fridge was a cute tie-up that probably did wonders for her deep conditioner day.

Of course, Season 5 is bringing a whole series of new look from Issa!


HBO / Via giphy.com

So there’s much to look forward to even though it’s all ending.

And another spot on the bright side is that the wonderful lssa Rae has proven herself to be a staple for networks and studios. So she’ll be undoubtedly back with more very Black and beautiful looks!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR