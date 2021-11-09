Issa Rae Hair Moments On Insecure

Girl, put your records on! These looks from Issa are gonna make you weep.
Worse, Season 5 means saying goodbye to the ongoing treasure trove of hair inspo that the series has provided us throughout the years.
In honor of the show’s ending, I’ve put together a round-up of Issa’s best hairstyles throughout the previous seasons for you to copy for your upcoming protective and out-on-the-town looks.
1.
The Beloved Scarf-And-Bang Tuck (Season 3, Episode 4)
2.
The Faux-Hawk (Season 3, Episode 5)
3.
A Crown Fit For A Queen (Season 3, Episode 8)
4.
Layed Back — Literally (Season 3, Episode 4)
5.
Partial Braid Back And Flowing Pony (Season 4, Episode 6)
6.
Two’s A Tie (Season 4, Episode 2)
7.
The Rapunzel (Season 1, Episode 7)
8.
Short And Sporty (Season 1, Episode 1)
9.
The Space Queen Lewk (Season 4, Episode 10)
10.
Lowbun Happy (Season 4, Episode 8)
11.
Functional For Funky (Season 4, Episode 6)
Of course, Season 5 is bringing a whole series of new look from Issa!
And another spot on the bright side is that the wonderful lssa Rae has proven herself to be a staple for networks and studios. So she’ll be undoubtedly back with more very Black and beautiful looks!