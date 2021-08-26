Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – Partner Communications Company Ltd said on Thursday it has offered to purchase the business operations of Israeli telecoms firm Marathon 018 Xfone for 187 million shekels ($58.07 million).
Partner communications said the offer will expire on Sept 9, 2021.
($1 = 3.2205 shekels)
