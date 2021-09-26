Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank raids

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Israeli forces killed at least four Palestinians during raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The Palestinian Health Ministry did not identify the four men. Israeli media reports said they were members of militant groups and were killed in gun battles with Israeli security forces in several locations.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.