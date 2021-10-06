Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.87% By Investing.com

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.87%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the declined 0.87%.

The best performers of the session on the were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which rose 1.55% or 18 points to trade at 1181 at the close. Meanwhile, OPC Energy Ltd (TASE:) added 1.38% or 41 points to end at 3007 and Liveperson (TASE:) was up 1.15% or 220 points to 19420 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Phoenix Holdings Ltd (TASE:), which fell 3.69% or 135 points to trade at 3525 at the close. Nice Ltd (TASE:) declined 3.37% or 3000 points to end at 86000 and Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) was down 2.14% or 24 points to 1100.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 368 to 124 and 29 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 2.24% or 1.77 to $77.16 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 2.23% or 1.84 to hit $80.72 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.11% or 1.95 to trade at $1762.85 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.24% to 3.2385, while EUR/ILS fell 0.19% to 3.7390.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.57% at 94.317.