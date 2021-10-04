Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.85% By Investing.com

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.85%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.85%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:), which rose 1.81% or 7.0 points to trade at 394.7 at the close. Meanwhile, Perrigo (TASE:) added 0.84% or 130 points to end at 15660 and Israel Corp (TASE:) was up 0.79% or 820 points to 104700 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nova (TASE:), which fell 3.62% or 1200 points to trade at 31950 at the close. Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) declined 3.26% or 313 points to end at 9286 and Liveperson (TASE:) was down 2.92% or 570 points to 18970.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 350 to 143 and 27 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 2.77% or 2.10 to $77.98 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 2.98% or 2.36 to hit $81.64 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.62% or 10.95 to trade at $1769.35 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.35% to 3.2268, while EUR/ILS rose 0.44% to 3.7492.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.25% at 93.808.