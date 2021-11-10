Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.72% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.72%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.72%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nice Ltd (TASE:), which rose 2.90% or 2550 points to trade at 90460 at the close. Meanwhile, OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) added 2.77% or 35 points to end at 1298 and Liveperson (TASE:) was up 2.66% or 410 points to 15830 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perrigo (TASE:), which fell 12.52% or 1840 points to trade at 12860 at the close. Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.36% or 730 points to end at 30190 and Energix (TASE:) was down 2.00% or 28 points to 1375.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 338 to 149 and 29 ended unchanged.

Shares in Perrigo (TASE:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 12.52% or 1840 to 12860.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 1.53% or 1.29 to $82.86 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.87% or 0.74 to hit $84.04 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.58% or 29.00 to trade at $1859.80 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.26% to 3.1143, while EUR/ILS fell 0.31% to 3.5893.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.61% at 94.525.