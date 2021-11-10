Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.72% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.72%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.72%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nice Ltd (TASE:), which rose 2.90% or 2550 points to trade at 90460 at the close. Meanwhile, OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) added 2.77% or 35 points to end at 1298 and Liveperson (TASE:) was up 2.66% or 410 points to 15830 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perrigo (TASE:), which fell 12.52% or 1840 points to trade at 12860 at the close. Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.36% or 730 points to end at 30190 and Energix (TASE:) was down 2.00% or 28 points to 1375.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 338 to 149 and 29 ended unchanged.

Shares in Perrigo (TASE:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 12.52% or 1840 to 12860.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 1.53% or 1.29 to $82.86 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.87% or 0.74 to hit $84.04 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.58% or 29.00 to trade at $1859.80 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.26% to 3.1143, while EUR/ILS fell 0.31% to 3.5893.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.61% at 94.525.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR