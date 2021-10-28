Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.69% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.69%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the declined 0.69%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nova (TASE:), which rose 1.52% or 500 points to trade at 33500 at the close. Meanwhile, Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) added 1.14% or 13 points to end at 1152 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.08% or 110 points to 10270 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Liveperson (TASE:), which fell 4.49% or 790 points to trade at 16810 at the close. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) declined 4.29% or 125 points to end at 2790 and OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) was down 2.24% or 26 points to 1135.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 255 to 231 and 35 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 1.06% or 0.88 to $81.78 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 1.34% or 1.12 to hit $82.75 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.31% or 5.65 to trade at $1804.45 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.75% to 3.1649, while EUR/ILS fell 0.01% to 3.6988.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.54% at 93.293.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR