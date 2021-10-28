Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.69% By Investing.com

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.69%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the declined 0.69%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nova (TASE:), which rose 1.52% or 500 points to trade at 33500 at the close. Meanwhile, Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) added 1.14% or 13 points to end at 1152 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.08% or 110 points to 10270 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Liveperson (TASE:), which fell 4.49% or 790 points to trade at 16810 at the close. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) declined 4.29% or 125 points to end at 2790 and OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) was down 2.24% or 26 points to 1135.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 255 to 231 and 35 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 1.06% or 0.88 to $81.78 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 1.34% or 1.12 to hit $82.75 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.31% or 5.65 to trade at $1804.45 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.75% to 3.1649, while EUR/ILS fell 0.01% to 3.6988.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.54% at 93.293.