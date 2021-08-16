Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.68% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.68%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.68%.

The best performers of the session on the were Elbit Systems Ltd (TASE:), which rose 1.37% or 630 points to trade at 46660 at the close. Meanwhile, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) added 1.17% or 4.3 points to end at 371.0 and Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.01% or 260 points to 25910 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Israel Corp (TASE:), which fell 3.99% or 4110 points to trade at 98890 at the close. Liveperson (TASE:) declined 3.90% or 790 points to end at 19480 and Energix (TASE:) was down 3.31% or 41 points to 1199.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 363 to 123 and 21 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.16% or 0.79 to $67.42 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.99% or 0.70 to hit $69.89 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.55% or 9.85 to trade at $1788.05 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.41% to 3.2271, while EUR/ILS rose 0.26% to 3.8005.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 92.612.