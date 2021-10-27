Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.50% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.50%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the declined 0.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:), which rose 1.62% or 44 points to trade at 2760 at the close. Meanwhile, Israel Corp (TASE:) added 1.60% or 1860 points to end at 117860 and Elbit Systems Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.58% or 790 points to 50640 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which fell 6.72% or 210 points to trade at 2915 at the close. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.37% or 9.6 points to end at 396.0 and Nice Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.74% or 1590 points to 89530.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 258 to 238 and 30 ended unchanged.

Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.58% or 790 to 50640.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 2.17% or 1.84 to $82.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 2.09% or 1.79 to hit $83.86 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.22% or 3.90 to trade at $1797.30 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.31% to 3.1879, while EUR/ILS fell 0.28% to 3.6971.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 93.808.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

