Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.50% By Investing.com

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.50%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the declined 0.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:), which rose 1.62% or 44 points to trade at 2760 at the close. Meanwhile, Israel Corp (TASE:) added 1.60% or 1860 points to end at 117860 and Elbit Systems Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.58% or 790 points to 50640 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which fell 6.72% or 210 points to trade at 2915 at the close. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.37% or 9.6 points to end at 396.0 and Nice Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.74% or 1590 points to 89530.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 258 to 238 and 30 ended unchanged.

Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.58% or 790 to 50640.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 2.17% or 1.84 to $82.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 2.09% or 1.79 to hit $83.86 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.22% or 3.90 to trade at $1797.30 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.31% to 3.1879, while EUR/ILS fell 0.28% to 3.6971.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 93.808.