Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.38% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.38%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the declined 0.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Maytronics (TASE:), which rose 2.50% or 183 points to trade at 7512 at the close. Meanwhile, Melisron (TASE:) added 1.76% or 450 points to end at 26000 and Nova (TASE:) was up 1.69% or 530 points to 31890 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:), which fell 2.30% or 161 points to trade at 6825 at the close. Shufersal (TASE:) declined 2.14% or 58 points to end at 2653 and Airport City Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.98% or 119 points to 5880.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 281 to 207 and 26 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.94% or 0.64 to $67.72 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.84% or 0.60 to hit $70.68 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.19% or 3.35 to trade at $1794.35 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.01% to 3.2243, while EUR/ILS fell 0.10% to 3.7917.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 93.017.