Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.30% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.30%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.30%.

The best performers of the session on the were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which rose 9.32% or 107 points to trade at 1255 at the close. Meanwhile, Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) added 5.61% or 529 points to end at 9967 and Energix (TASE:) was up 4.40% or 58 points to 1375 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perrigo (TASE:), which fell 4.76% or 710 points to trade at 14200 at the close. Ormat Technologies (TASE:) declined 4.32% or 990 points to end at 21940 and Nice Ltd (TASE:) was down 3.85% or 3660 points to 91500.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 277 to 216 and 23 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $71.82 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.48% or 0.36 to hit $75.31 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.16% or 2.75 to trade at $1753.95 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.11% to 3.2092, while EUR/ILS fell 0.45% to 3.7625.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.33% at 93.225.