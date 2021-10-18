Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.28% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.28%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.28%.

The best performers of the session on the were Big Shopping Centers Ltd (TASE:), which rose 1.53% or 700 points to trade at 46580 at the close. Meanwhile, Israel Discount Bank Ltd (TASE:) added 0.76% or 14 points to end at 1855 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was up 0.42% or 41 points to 9780 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Electra Ltd (TASE:), which fell 2.57% or 5390 points to trade at 204070 at the close. Maytronics (TASE:) declined 1.73% or 131 points to end at 7430 and OPC Energy Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.50% or 50 points to 3277.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 322 to 175 and 32 ended unchanged.

Shares in Israel Discount Bank Ltd (TASE:) rose to all time highs; rising 0.76% or 14 to 1855.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.05% or 0.04 to $81.69 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.41% or 0.35 to hit $84.51 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.12% or 2.15 to trade at $1766.15 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.07% to 3.2183, while EUR/ILS rose 0.08% to 3.7383.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 93.907.