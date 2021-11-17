Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.19% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.19%.

The best performers of the session on the were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which rose 5.24% or 66 points to trade at 1326 at the close. Meanwhile, Israel Corp (TASE:) added 4.15% or 5140 points to end at 129100 and Nova (TASE:) was up 3.82% or 1570 points to 42650 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Liveperson (TASE:), which fell 6.41% or 950 points to trade at 13860 at the close. Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.18% or 250 points to end at 11220 and Energix (TASE:) was down 2.09% or 29 points to 1356.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 314 to 168 and 39 ended unchanged.

Shares in Liveperson (TASE:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 6.41% or 950 to 13860. Shares in Israel Corp (TASE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 4.15% or 5140 to 129100. Shares in Nova (TASE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.82% or 1570 to 42650.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 1.62% or 1.29 to $78.45 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 1.32% or 1.09 to hit $81.34 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.71% or 13.20 to trade at $1867.30 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.54% to 3.0756, while EUR/ILS fell 0.67% to 3.4767.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 95.942.

