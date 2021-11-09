Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.16% By Investing.com

© Reuters Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.16%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ormat Technologies (TASE:), which rose 3.36% or 800 points to trade at 24620 at the close. Meanwhile, Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) added 2.42% or 270 points to end at 11420 and Nova (TASE:) was up 2.00% or 790 points to 40240 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shufersal (TASE:), which fell 2.37% or 62 points to trade at 2558 at the close. Strauss Group (TASE:) declined 2.09% or 196 points to end at 9170 and Energix (TASE:) was down 2.09% or 30 points to 1403.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 294 to 210 and 30 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 2.42% or 270 to 11420. Shares in Nova (TASE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.00% or 790 to 40240.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 1.21% or 0.99 to $82.92 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.73% or 0.61 to hit $84.04 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.00% or 0.05 to trade at $1828.05 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.04% to 3.1088, while EUR/ILS fell 0.15% to 3.5991.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 94.118.