Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.04% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.04%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the declined 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:), which rose 2.34% or 223 points to trade at 9739 at the close. Meanwhile, Maytronics (TASE:) added 2.12% or 157 points to end at 7561 and Nova (TASE:) was up 1.51% or 500 points to 33670 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ormat Technologies (TASE:), which fell 2.43% or 570 points to trade at 22930 at the close. Alony Hetz Properties and Investments Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.07% or 107 points to end at 5063 and OPC Energy Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.77% or 60 points to 3327.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 258 to 227 and 43 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $81.73 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.00% or 0.84 to hit $84.84 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.65% or 29.70 to trade at $1768.20 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.05% to 3.2221, while EUR/ILS rose 0.12% to 3.7383.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 93.960.