Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.04% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the declined 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Liveperson (TASE:), which rose 2.49% or 430 points to trade at 17700 at the close. Meanwhile, Nova (TASE:) added 2.15% or 700 points to end at 33290 and Israel Corp (TASE:) was up 1.85% or 2100 points to 115900 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Energix (TASE:), which fell 1.86% or 27 points to trade at 1421 at the close. Bank Hapoalim (TASE:) declined 1.22% or 38 points to end at 3085 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.02% or 103 points to 9977.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 252 to 238 and 38 ended unchanged.

Shares in Israel Corp (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.85% or 2100 to 115900.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 1.79% or 1.48 to $83.98 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $84.64 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.64% or 11.45 to trade at $1793.35 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.01% to 3.2076, while EUR/ILS rose 0.22% to 3.7352.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 93.588.

