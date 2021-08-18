Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.24% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.24%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 1.24% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:), which rose 5.53% or 1430 points to trade at 27270 at the close. Meanwhile, Melisron (TASE:) added 4.09% or 970 points to end at 24700 and Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) was up 3.52% or 35 points to 1029 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which fell 2.73% or 86 points to trade at 3063 at the close. OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) declined 1.02% or 12 points to end at 1170 and Liveperson (TASE:) was down 0.82% or 160 points to 19370.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 291 to 183 and 35 ended unchanged.

Shares in Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.53% or 1430 to 27270. Shares in Melisron (TASE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.09% or 970 to 24700. Shares in Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.52% or 35 to 1029.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.31% or 0.87 to $65.47 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.94% or 0.65 to hit $68.38 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.15% or 2.65 to trade at $1785.15 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.06% to 3.2334, while EUR/ILS fell 0.16% to 3.7822.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 93.260.