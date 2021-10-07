Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.07% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.07%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 1.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ormat Technologies (TASE:), which rose 3.30% or 730 points to trade at 22840 at the close. Meanwhile, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) added 3.28% or 104 points to end at 3270 and OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) was up 2.96% or 35 points to 1216 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:), which fell 0.61% or 180 points to trade at 29100 at the close. Big Shopping Centers Ltd (TASE:) declined 0.42% or 190 points to end at 45000 and Strauss Group (TASE:) was down 0.17% or 16 points to 9184.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 271 to 228 and 20 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 1.30% or 1.01 to $78.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.32% or 1.07 to hit $82.15 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.18% or 3.25 to trade at $1758.55 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.27% to 3.2253, while EUR/ILS fell 0.29% to 3.7266.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 94.188.