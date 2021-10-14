Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.92% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 0.92% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ormat Technologies (TASE:), which rose 4.49% or 1010 points to trade at 23500 at the close. Meanwhile, Nova (TASE:) added 2.63% or 850 points to end at 33170 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.49% or 231 points to 9516 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:), which fell 1.83% or 560 points to trade at 30120 at the close. Melisron (TASE:) declined 1.54% or 410 points to end at 26190 and Shapir Engineering Industry (TASE:) was down 1.31% or 34 points to 2553.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 303 to 184 and 35 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 0.72% or 0.58 to $81.02 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 0.79% or 0.66 to hit $83.84 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.20% or 3.65 to trade at $1798.35 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.00% to 3.2224, while EUR/ILS fell 0.01% to 3.7353.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 93.983.

