Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.75% By Investing.com

© Reuters Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.75%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 0.75%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nice Ltd (TASE:), which rose 9.63% or 8710 points to trade at 99170 at the close. Meanwhile, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) added 2.89% or 84 points to end at 2992 and Perrigo (TASE:) was up 2.49% or 320 points to 13180 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Liveperson (TASE:), which fell 3.35% or 530 points to trade at 15300 at the close. OPC Energy Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.16% or 74 points to end at 3346 and Big Shopping Centers Ltd (TASE:) was down 2.15% or 1040 points to 47240.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 270 to 221 and 27 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nice Ltd (TASE:) rose to all time highs; up 9.63% or 8710 to 99170. Shares in Liveperson (TASE:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 3.35% or 530 to 15300.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.09% or 0.07 to $81.27 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.24% or 0.20 to hit $82.44 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.84% or 15.60 to trade at $1863.90 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.10% to 3.1188, while EUR/ILS fell 0.03% to 3.5751.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.24% at 95.067.