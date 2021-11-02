Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.73% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.73%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 0.73% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which rose 10.28% or 291 points to trade at 3123 at the close. Meanwhile, OPC Energy Ltd (TASE:) added 3.63% or 117 points to end at 3343 and OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) was up 3.34% or 39 points to 1205 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Harel (TASE:), which fell 1.53% or 54 points to trade at 3476 at the close. Mizrahi Tefahot (TASE:) declined 0.87% or 100 points to end at 11330 and Elbit Systems Ltd (TASE:) was down 0.85% or 410 points to 48000.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 340 to 164 and 29 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.95% or 0.80 to $83.25 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.40% or 0.34 to hit $84.37 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.37% or 6.60 to trade at $1789.20 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.79% to 3.1381, while EUR/ILS rose 0.61% to 3.6349.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.23% at 94.095.