Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.71% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.71%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.71% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which rose 5.61% or 66 points to trade at 1243 at the close. Meanwhile, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) added 2.64% or 10.0 points to end at 389.0 and Big Shopping Centers Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.34% or 1050 points to 45950 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:), which fell 0.72% or 49 points to trade at 6800 at the close. Melisron (TASE:) declined 0.71% or 180 points to end at 25280 and Israel Corp (TASE:) was down 0.53% or 510 points to 95780.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 325 to 153 and 24 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 5.66% or 3.52 to $65.66 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 5.45% or 3.53 to hit $68.28 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.32% or 23.55 to trade at $1807.55 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.33% to 3.2268, while EUR/ILS rose 0.08% to 3.7882.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.48% at 93.062.