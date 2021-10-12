Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.54% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.54%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.54% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Nova (TASE:), which rose 4.64% or 1460 points to trade at 32930 at the close. Meanwhile, Energix (TASE:) added 2.58% or 35 points to end at 1389 and Israel Discount Bank Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.50% or 44 points to 1804 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perrigo (TASE:), which fell 2.62% or 390 points to trade at 14500 at the close. Ormat Technologies (TASE:) declined 1.73% or 390 points to end at 22120 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.26% or 120 points to 9392.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 299 to 195 and 28 ended unchanged.

Shares in Israel Discount Bank Ltd (TASE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.50% or 44 to 1804.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 0.29% or 0.23 to $80.75 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.18% or 0.15 to hit $83.50 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.32% or 5.55 to trade at $1761.25 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.16% to 3.2316, while EUR/ILS rose 0.07% to 3.7294.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 94.438.