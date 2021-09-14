Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.48% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 0.48% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Perrigo (TASE:), which rose 3.90% or 560 points to trade at 14910 at the close. Meanwhile, Nova (TASE:) added 3.23% or 1060 points to end at 33850 and Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:) was up 3.06% or 220 points to 7402 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Amot Investments Ltd (TASE:), which fell 3.21% or 79 points to trade at 2381 at the close. OPC Energy Ltd (TASE:) declined 3.16% or 98 points to end at 3005 and Energix (TASE:) was down 1.72% or 23 points to 1317.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 261 to 227 and 29 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nova (TASE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.23% or 1060 to 33850.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.07% or 0.05 to $70.50 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.11% or 0.08 to hit $73.59 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.63% or 11.25 to trade at $1805.65 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.03% to 3.2095, while EUR/ILS rose 0.19% to 3.7961.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 92.472.

