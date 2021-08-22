Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.43% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.43%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 0.43% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Melisron (TASE:), which rose 2.66% or 660 points to trade at 25460 at the close. Meanwhile, First International Bank of Israel Ltd (TASE:) added 2.23% or 250 points to end at 11450 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.22% or 195 points to 8994 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which fell 2.19% or 67 points to trade at 2992 at the close. Nova (TASE:) declined 1.35% or 410 points to end at 30000 and Airport City Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.21% or 70 points to 5720.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 305 to 178 and 25 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 2.58% or 1.64 to $61.86 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $64.75 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.03% or 0.60 to trade at $1782.50 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.26% to 3.2387, while EUR/ILS fell 0.04% to 3.7889.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 93.470.