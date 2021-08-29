Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.39% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.39%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 0.39% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Electra Ltd (TASE:), which rose 6.07% or 11060 points to trade at 193140 at the close. Meanwhile, Maytronics (TASE:) added 2.26% or 170 points to end at 7682 and Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.08% or 600 points to 29400 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which fell 2.46% or 76 points to trade at 3015 at the close. Harel (TASE:) declined 0.77% or 26 points to end at 3340 and Perrigo (TASE:) was down 0.54% or 70 points to 12980.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 304 to 180 and 31 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.93% or 1.30 to $68.72 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 2.07% or 1.45 to hit $71.63 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.40% or 25.05 to trade at $1820.25 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was unchanged 0.00% to 3.2267, while EUR/ILS unchanged 0.00% to 3.7920.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.42% at 92.690.