Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.34% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 0.34% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Nova (TASE:), which rose 4.46% or 1550 points to trade at 36320 at the close. Meanwhile, Liveperson (TASE:) added 3.45% or 530 points to end at 15880 and Shikun & Binui (TASE:) was up 3.07% or 61 points to 2045 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which fell 4.89% or 147 points to trade at 2858 at the close. Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:) declined 1.79% or 134 points to end at 7335 and Shufersal (TASE:) was down 1.68% or 46 points to 2684.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 251 to 248 and 27 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nova (TASE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.46% or 1550 to 36320.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.45% or 0.36 to $80.50 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.12% or 0.10 to hit $81.89 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.69% or 29.85 to trade at $1793.75 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.16% to 3.1104, while EUR/ILS fell 0.69% to 3.5921.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.55% at 94.368.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

