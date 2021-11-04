Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.34% By Investing.com

© Reuters Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.34%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 0.34% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Nova (TASE:), which rose 4.46% or 1550 points to trade at 36320 at the close. Meanwhile, Liveperson (TASE:) added 3.45% or 530 points to end at 15880 and Shikun & Binui (TASE:) was up 3.07% or 61 points to 2045 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which fell 4.89% or 147 points to trade at 2858 at the close. Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:) declined 1.79% or 134 points to end at 7335 and Shufersal (TASE:) was down 1.68% or 46 points to 2684.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 251 to 248 and 27 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nova (TASE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.46% or 1550 to 36320.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.45% or 0.36 to $80.50 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.12% or 0.10 to hit $81.89 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.69% or 29.85 to trade at $1793.75 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.16% to 3.1104, while EUR/ILS fell 0.69% to 3.5921.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.55% at 94.368.