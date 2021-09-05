Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.33% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.33%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 0.33% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Liveperson (TASE:), which rose 3.12% or 650 points to trade at 21500 at the close. Meanwhile, Harel (TASE:) added 2.71% or 89 points to end at 3370 and Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.97% or 22 points to 1140 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which fell 4.23% or 52 points to trade at 1178 at the close. Strauss Group (TASE:) declined 3.00% or 279 points to end at 9021 and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.84% or 7.0 points to 373.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 272 to 160 and 18 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 1.97% or 22 to 1140.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.24% or 0.87 to $69.12 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.78% or 0.57 to hit $72.46 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.04% or 18.75 to trade at $1830.25 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.00% to 3.2027, while EUR/ILS rose 0.04% to 3.8041.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 92.132.