Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.33% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.33%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 0.33% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Liveperson (TASE:), which rose 3.12% or 650 points to trade at 21500 at the close. Meanwhile, Harel (TASE:) added 2.71% or 89 points to end at 3370 and Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.97% or 22 points to 1140 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which fell 4.23% or 52 points to trade at 1178 at the close. Strauss Group (TASE:) declined 3.00% or 279 points to end at 9021 and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.84% or 7.0 points to 373.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 272 to 160 and 18 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 1.97% or 22 to 1140.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.24% or 0.87 to $69.12 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.78% or 0.57 to hit $72.46 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.04% or 18.75 to trade at $1830.25 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.00% to 3.2027, while EUR/ILS rose 0.04% to 3.8041.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 92.132.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR