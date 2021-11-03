Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.32% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.32% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which rose 10.12% or 122 points to trade at 1327 at the close. Meanwhile, Shikun & Binui (TASE:) added 4.15% or 79 points to end at 1984 and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) was up 3.02% or 320 points to 10900 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Liveperson (TASE:), which fell 4.66% or 750 points to trade at 15350 at the close. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) declined 3.78% or 118 points to end at 3005 and Nice Ltd (TASE:) was down 3.09% or 2770 points to 87000.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 270 to 223 and 33 ended unchanged.

Shares in Liveperson (TASE:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 4.66% or 750 to 15350. Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 3.02% or 320 to 10900.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 3.63% or 3.05 to $80.86 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 3.13% or 2.65 to hit $82.07 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.46% or 26.20 to trade at $1763.20 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.35% to 3.1208, while EUR/ILS fell 0.28% to 3.6158.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 94.037.

