Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.25% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.25%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 0.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Israel Corp (TASE:), which rose 3.46% or 3470 points to trade at 103880 at the close. Meanwhile, Liveperson (TASE:) added 2.84% or 540 points to end at 19540 and ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.49% or 59 points to 2429 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which fell 1.78% or 21 points to trade at 1156 at the close. Shapir Engineering Industry (TASE:) declined 1.69% or 44 points to end at 2553 and Perrigo (TASE:) was down 1.65% or 260 points to 15530.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 253 to 231 and 41 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 0.92% or 0.69 to $75.72 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.05% or 0.82 to hit $79.13 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.24% or 4.20 to trade at $1761.20 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.16% to 3.2185, while EUR/ILS fell 0.05% to 3.7311.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 94.090.