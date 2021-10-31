Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.03% By Investing.com

Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.03%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which rose 4.14% or 47 points to trade at 1182 at the close. Meanwhile, Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) added 2.69% or 31 points to end at 1183 and Israel Corp (TASE:) was up 2.64% or 3070 points to 119490 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Liveperson (TASE:), which fell 3.33% or 560 points to trade at 16250 at the close. Elbit Systems Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.61% or 1300 points to end at 48500 and Bank Hapoalim (TASE:) was down 1.29% or 40 points to 3070.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 327 to 173 and 20 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 2.69% or 31 to 1183. Shares in Israel Corp (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.64% or 3070 to 119490.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.53% or 0.44 to $83.25 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.02% or 0.02 to hit $83.68 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.98% or 17.75 to trade at $1784.85 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.01% to 3.1618, while EUR/ILS fell 1.04% to 3.6544.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.84% at 94.108.