Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.03% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.03%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which rose 4.14% or 47 points to trade at 1182 at the close. Meanwhile, Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) added 2.69% or 31 points to end at 1183 and Israel Corp (TASE:) was up 2.64% or 3070 points to 119490 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Liveperson (TASE:), which fell 3.33% or 560 points to trade at 16250 at the close. Elbit Systems Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.61% or 1300 points to end at 48500 and Bank Hapoalim (TASE:) was down 1.29% or 40 points to 3070.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 327 to 173 and 20 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 2.69% or 31 to 1183. Shares in Israel Corp (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.64% or 3070 to 119490.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.53% or 0.44 to $83.25 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.02% or 0.02 to hit $83.68 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.98% or 17.75 to trade at $1784.85 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.01% to 3.1618, while EUR/ILS fell 1.04% to 3.6544.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.84% at 94.108.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR