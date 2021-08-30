Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.01% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.01%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.01% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Energix (TASE:), which rose 2.44% or 31 points to trade at 1303 at the close. Meanwhile, ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:) added 1.91% or 43 points to end at 2289 and Electra Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.74% or 3360 points to 196500 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Harel (TASE:), which fell 3.53% or 118 points to trade at 3222 at the close. Maytronics (TASE:) declined 3.41% or 262 points to end at 7420 and Melisron (TASE:) was down 1.44% or 380 points to 26010.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 286 to 194 and 36 ended unchanged.

Shares in Electra Ltd (TASE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.74% or 3360 to 196500.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.45% or 0.31 to $69.05 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.47% or 0.34 to hit $72.04 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.40% or 7.25 to trade at $1812.25 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.04% to 3.2176, while EUR/ILS fell 0.00% to 3.7947.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 92.722.