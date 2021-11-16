Israel reportedly adopts new AML rules for crypto By Cointelegraph

Israel has reportedly enacted new regulations related to the cryptocurrency industry in order to combat illegal activities such a money laundering and terrorism financing.

The government of Israel enforced new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations on Sunday, requiring local fintech companies and virtual currency service providers (VASP) to obtain an operating license, local news agency Globes reported.