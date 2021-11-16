Israel reportedly adopts new AML rules for crypto By Cointelegraph

Israel has reportedly enacted new regulations related to the cryptocurrency industry in order to combat illegal activities such a money laundering and terrorism financing.
The government of Israel enforced new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations on Sunday, requiring local fintech companies and virtual currency service providers (VASP) to obtain an operating license, local news agency Globes reported.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.