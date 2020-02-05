Israel Folau: the president of Catalans Dragons, Bernard Guasch, missed the Super League meeting | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML06cdc94c15c69cab47911b6aaba7822311% %MINIFYHTML06cdc94c15c69cab47911b6aaba7822312%





Israel Folau could make his debut in Catalans Dragons against Wakefield

The president of Catalans Dragons, Bernard Guasch, did not attend a meeting of Super League clubs in Salford, where the main topic of discussion was his controversial signature by Israel Folau.

Instead, Guasch remained in France to deal with a commercial problem despite the fact that other clubs specifically requested his presence.

By signing the international dual code, the French club ignored the will of the Super League and the Rugby Football League. Folau was fired by Rugby Australia last May for posting homophobic comments on social media.

The president of Hull KR, Neil Hudgell, wrote a letter to the Catalans warning them of possible legal consequences in case his club loses financially due to the presence in the Super League of Folau.

Guasch, who defended his club's decision to give the Australian a 12-month contract, was expected to attend the regular meeting at AJ Bell Stadium.

Folau arrived in Perpignan from Australia over the weekend to start training with his new teammates before the second round of Sunday at Wakefield.

The former Waratahs side or end has not played any rugby since last April and 10 years have passed since his last league game, but the Catalans have no external backs and coach Steve McNamara might be tempted to name him in his 21 players. Squad on Friday.