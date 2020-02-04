Israel Folau: Hull KR leads the campaign against the signing of the Catalan dragons | Rugby League News





The Israel Folau movement next to the Super League Catalans Dragons has created a lot of controversy

The president of Hull KR, Neil Hudgell, leads a campaign against the signature of Israel Folau by Catalans Dragons.

Sky Sports News has confirmed the story reported for the first time by BBC Sport that an email was sent to the French club warning them of the consequences, in case Hull KR suffered financial losses as a result of sponsors or business partners moving away from the sport .

The French club has been widely criticized after the announcement that they had signed the international international code, which was fired by Rugby Australia last May for publications on anti-LGBT + social networks.

It is now understood that several other clubs support Hudgell's position, and many of them are unhappy with the amount of notice they received before the firm was announced.

Super League club bosses will meet in Salford on Wednesday, with Folau signing as the first item on the agenda. The president of the Catalans, Bernard Gausch, is expected to make a rare appearance, as he usually sends a representative.

Folau trained with his new teammates for the first time on Tuesday, and could be online to make his debut at Wakefield on Sunday.

